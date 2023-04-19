Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made the roll call for the start of offseason workouts and is fully cleared to participate in all football activities.

“I’ve been on a journey, and I’ve seen some of the top professionals available. This event was life-changing, but it’s not the end of my story,” Hamlin said Tuesday. “My heart is still in it. … I just want to show people that you can keep going in something without having the answers, without knowing what’s at the end of the tunnel. You keep putting the right foot in front of the left one. I want to stand for that.

“I follow my heart. I let my heart walk in the room before me.”