London – Formula One stewards have dismissed a Ferrari petition to review the penalty that dropped Carlos Sainz from fourth to 12th at this month’s Australian Grand Prix.

The four stewards upheld their original decision after a virtual meeting on Tuesday to consider whether to review the matter.

Ferrari needed to present a “significant and relevant new element,” but, after considering telemetry data and witness statements, the officials decided the Italian team had failed to do so.

