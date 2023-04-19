London – Formula One stewards have dismissed a Ferrari petition to review the penalty that dropped Carlos Sainz from fourth to 12th at this month’s Australian Grand Prix.
The four stewards upheld their original decision after a virtual meeting on Tuesday to consider whether to review the matter.
Ferrari needed to present a “significant and relevant new element,” but, after considering telemetry data and witness statements, the officials decided the Italian team had failed to do so.
