Ukraine’s national ice hockey players have been forced to train with air raid sirens interrupting practice, sending them underground for cover as they worry about their loved ones, but they have managed to keep their focus.

The team visited Hungary this month as part of preparations for the third-tier world championships in Estonia. Its training program in Miskolc included two friendly games against Hungary, both of which it won — against a team scheduled to play in the first-tier championship, two full divisions higher than Ukraine.

“It’s kind of weird,” assistant coach Konstantin Simchuk said. “Somebody in the war and somebody just playing hockey … We understand that we have to keep it moving, we have to play hockey and we have to show probably to all the world that we are still alive.”