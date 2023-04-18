  • Many sports are wrestling with debates over whether and how to include transgender athletes. | REUTERS
    Many sports are wrestling with debates over whether and how to include transgender athletes. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

Melbourne – A transgender basketballer was barred Tuesday from playing in an Australian women’s competition, with the sport’s governing body acknowledging it was a “complex area to navigate.”

Lexi Rodgers had applied to play for semi-professional regional league side the Kilsyth Cobras, sparking debate and leading Basketball Australia to convene a panel of experts to look at the matter.

The panel, which included a medical officer and a sports and exercise physician, ruled Rodgers ineligible.

KEYWORDS

