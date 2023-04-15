The United States captured its fifth World Team Trophy title with a resounding finish on Saturday, maintaining the lead it had created over the first two days of competition to finish above debutant South Korea and host Japan on the podium.

Sweeps of the pairs and ice dance competitions — as well as strong performances in the men’s singles — allowed Team USA to leave Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium with 120 out of a possible 140 points, reclaiming the crown it last won in 2019 in Fukuoka.

“It’s been so fun to talk on behalf of my team the last two days, but I’ll let the skating speak for itself,” said U.S. captain Jason Brown, who will bring home a second World Team Trophy gold from his fourth appearance at the event. “I’m proud of what (my teammates) did and they left it all on the ice.”