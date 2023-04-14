  • Daisuke Takahashi and Kana Muramoto perform their rhythm dance during the World Team Trophy at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Thursday. | KYODO
    Daisuke Takahashi and Kana Muramoto perform their rhythm dance during the World Team Trophy at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Thursday. | KYODO

In a sport increasingly dominated by gravity-defying jumps and spins, a growing number of Japanese fans are turning their attention to steps, lifts and twizzles.

At March’s world championships in Saitama and this week’s World Team Trophy event at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, the ice dance competition — despite often early scheduling — has been a massive draw for Japan’s notoriously dedicated figure skating fans, who are eager for a chance to watch former men’s singles world No. 1 Daisuke Takahashi perform with “KanaDai” partner Kana Muramoto.

To some, it’s an opportunity even more precious than getting to see recent Olympic medalists Shoma Uno or Kaori Sakamoto.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW