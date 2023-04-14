In a sport increasingly dominated by gravity-defying jumps and spins, a growing number of Japanese fans are turning their attention to steps, lifts and twizzles.

At March’s world championships in Saitama and this week’s World Team Trophy event at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, the ice dance competition — despite often early scheduling — has been a massive draw for Japan’s notoriously dedicated figure skating fans, who are eager for a chance to watch former men’s singles world No. 1 Daisuke Takahashi perform with “KanaDai” partner Kana Muramoto.

To some, it’s an opportunity even more precious than getting to see recent Olympic medalists Shoma Uno or Kaori Sakamoto.