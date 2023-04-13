Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane clashed in the dressing room after the German club’s Champions league quarterfinal first-leg defeat against Manchester City, according to reports in Germany on Wednesday.
Bild and Sky Sports Germany reported Sane suffered a cut lip in the altercation and the two, who were also seen arguing on the pitch late in the game, had to be separated by teammates.
Bild said Mane complained about the way Sane spoke to him after the 3-0 defeat at Etihad Stadium.
