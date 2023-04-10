After surrendering a two-goal advantage against Liverpool and squandering a chance to build on its Premier League lead, Arsenal was lucky to escape Anfield with a 2-2 draw after an exhilarating encounter on Sunday.

Still, the mood in the dressing room after Sunday’s dramatic scenes was about the two points lost rather than the one salvaged, according to manager Mikel Arteta.

“When you concede at the end it’s always two points dropped,” Arteta said.