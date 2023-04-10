Finland crowned its reindeer racing king as 14 reindeer and jockeys competed for the title in the final match of the season in the increasingly popular Arctic sport on Sunday.

Wearing skis, helmets and ski goggles and pulled by harnesses attached to the reindeer, Finland’s top 14 competitors raced against the clock around an 1-km oval in the northern town of Inari.

Reindeer Verneri and jockey Janne Alatalo came out on top in 1 minute, 35.26 seconds, in mild 6-degree Celsius (43 Fahrenheit) weather that made for slushy snow conditions at times.