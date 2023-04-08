It was, to borrow from sports parlance, an unforced error.

Jill Biden, the first lady, attended the NCAA women’s championship game last weekend, sitting in the stands with college basketball players and telling them about how far female athletes had come. On Monday, she was still so excited that she said she hoped to invite Louisiana State, the team that had wrested the title from Iowa on Sunday, 102-85, to the White House.

“But, you know,” she added, “I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”