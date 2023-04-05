  • Nihon University graduates Ryusei Shiroma (left) and Mantaro Haruyama were among 33 recruits to participate in sumo's seasonal entrance examinations on Tuesday. | REUTERS
Entry examinations for March’s wave of recruits took place at Ryogoku Kokugikan on Tuesday.

Usually held before each of sumo’s six yearly tournaments, the tests for 2023’s spring intake were postponed in order to lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission from high school and college wrestlers who had attended graduation ceremonies or farewell parties.

As a result, those that would normally have participated in maezumo (pre-sumo) in Osaka last month will instead take their first steps in a professional ring as members of the jonokuchi division in May.

