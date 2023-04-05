Switzerland will host the 2025 Women’s European Championship, European soccer’s governing body UEFA said on Tuesday, beating out three other bids to stage the 16-team event.

Switzerland last hosted a major soccer tournament in 2008, staging that year’s edition of the men’s Euros along with neighbor Austria.

“This is a historic day for Switzerland, the SFA and women’s football,” Swiss FA president Dominique Blanc said in a statement. “This major step will shape the development of women’s football at all levels.”