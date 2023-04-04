Olympic champion Sunisa Lee said is focusing on her health and recovery after her college gymnastics career was cut short by a kidney problem, but she still intends to compete for a spot on the U.S. team for next year’s Paris Games.

Lee, who won the all-around gold in Tokyo, had said in November that 2023 would be her final NCAA season at Auburn University as she planned a return to training at elite level in preparation for her second Olympics.

On Monday, the 20-year-old wrote on Twitter that she had been dealing with a health related issue involving her kidneys.