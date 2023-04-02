Max Verstappen held off a revived Lewis Hamilton to steer his Red Bull to a chaotic win at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday and tighten his grip on the top of the standings.

The reigning world champion began from pole and — despite being passed by Mercedes pair George Russell and Hamilton at the start — kept his cool to win a race red flagged three times, with multiple crashes.

Hamilton came home second ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, who made it three podiums from three this year.