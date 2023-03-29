Herve Renard has resigned as Saudi Arabia’s coach, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) said on Tuesday, as he prepares to become head coach of France’s women’s team ahead of the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The federation agreed to terminate Renard’s contract at his request, it said in a statement on Twitter.

“A legal settlement has been reached to end the contract between the two parties. The President and Board of Directors of SAFF wish for Mr. Renard every success in his future career,” it added.