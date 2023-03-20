This is the final installment in a three-part series about the efforts of Obihiro, as the nation’s speedskating hub, to nurture young skaters to become future Olympians.
On the evening of Feb. 1, Masayuki Kawahara, 67, manager of the Roller Skate Club, a speedskating club team in Obihiro, Hokkaido, sent a message to about 50 junior high school students and their parents via the Line app.
New members doubling
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.