Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he intends to play for the New York Jets this upcoming season.

“At this point as I sit here, I think, since Friday, I made it clear that my intention was to play, and my intention was to play for the New York Jets,” Rodgers said. “I haven’t been holding anything up at this point, it’s been compensation that the Packers are trying to get for me, and kind of digging their heels in.”

Rodgers, 39, admitted Wednesday that felt he was 90% certain that he was retiring when he went on a four-day darkness retreat to contemplate his future. The quarterback then said he felt something changed regarding the Packers’ stance toward him, and he wished the team was more direct with him at the onset of the offseason.