U.S. captain Mike Trout drove in all three runs as the United States defeated Colombia 3-2 on Wednesday to book their place in the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Trout — one of the figureheads of a star-studded U.S. line-up — knocked in singles in the third and fifth innings to send the U.S. into the last eight.

The Americans, who have recovered after being upset by Mexico in their second game in Pool C on Sunday, will now face Venezuela in Miami on Friday, with a semifinal showdown with Cuba awaiting the winner.