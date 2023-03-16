It’s not every day that someone manages to steal the spotlight from Shohei Ohtani.

Kazuma Okamoto might just have pulled it off, however, while also putting Japan one step closer to winning the World Baseball Classic.

Okamoto homered and drove in five runs to help back up Ohtani as Japan advanced to the WBC semifinals for the fifth straight time with a 9-3 win over Italy in front of a crowd of 41,723 Tokyo Dome on Thursday.