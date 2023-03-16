  • The Cuban team celebrates after defeating Australia in the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
Cuba needed to end up on the right side of a complex tiebreaker system to reach the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals.

Qualifying for the semifinals was a much easier process: just beat Australia.

Alfredo Despaigne drove in the tiebreaking run to spark a three-run fifth inning, and Cuba held on to earn a spot in the WBC semifinals with a 4-3 victory over Australia in front of a crowd of 35,061 at Tokyo Dome on Wednesday night.

