Ozeki Takakeisho fell to No. 2 maegashira Abi for his second defeat in four days at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Wednesday, putting a dent in his yokozuna promotion bid.

New Year meet champion Takakeisho (2-2), aiming to reach the sport’s highest rank by winning the Emperor’s Cup here, was quickly outflanked by Abi (3-1). November’s Kyushu meet winner, Abi, jumped to his right straight away and swung the ozeki around by the neck.

The ozeki, who appeared to hurt his left leg in Tuesday’s win, tried to stay inside the raised ring but was powerless to avoid being slapped down and out at Edion Arena Osaka.