Russia has been invited to compete in the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Championship in June, amid speculation over a switch to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) as the country seeks a return to international competition.
Russian teams have been suspended from European and FIFA competitions since Moscow launched what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine last February.
The Tajikistan Football Federation (TFF) said on Monday that Russia has been invited to CAFA’s inaugural men’s tournament, scheduled for June 9 to 21, along with its six member nations and another country, which is yet to be confirmed.
