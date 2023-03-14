  • Despite its continued ban from UEFA and FIFA competition, Russia's men's soccer team has recently played a number of friendlies against opposition from central and western Asia. | REUTERS
  • Reuters

Russia has been invited to compete in the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Championship in June, amid speculation over a switch to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) as the country seeks a return to international competition.

Russian teams have been suspended from European and FIFA competitions since Moscow launched what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine last February.

The Tajikistan Football Federation (TFF) said on Monday that Russia has been invited to CAFA’s inaugural men’s tournament, scheduled for June 9 to 21, along with its six member nations and another country, which is yet to be confirmed.

