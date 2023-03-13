Scottie Scheffler ran away with the Players Championship title on Sunday and along with it took the number one world ranking and the PGA Tour’s richest purse of $4.5 million.
It was another clinical effort from the unflappable American, who carded a final round three-under 69 on a gusty afternoon in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, for a commanding five-shot win over Briton Tyrrell Hatton, who closed with a 65.
A winning total of a 17-under 271 brought Scheffler his sixth career title and second in his last four starts as the Masters champion signaled he is well prepared for next month’s Green Jacket defense.
