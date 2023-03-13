  • Scottie Scheffler putts on the 17th green during the completion of the weather delayed second round of the Players Championship golf tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Scottie Scheffler putts on the 17th green during the completion of the weather delayed second round of the Players Championship golf tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Scottie Scheffler ran away with the Players Championship title on Sunday and along with it took the number one world ranking and the PGA Tour’s richest purse of $4.5 million.

It was another clinical effort from the unflappable American, who carded a final round three-under 69 on a gusty afternoon in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, for a commanding five-shot win over Briton Tyrrell Hatton, who closed with a 65.

A winning total of a 17-under 271 brought Scheffler his sixth career title and second in his last four starts as the Masters champion signaled he is well prepared for next month’s Green Jacket defense.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED