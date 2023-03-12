Marek Minarik led the Czech Republic’s Extraliga with 139 strikeouts in 2021.
Minarik, a big man at 201 cm and 102 kg, also hit 14 home runs that season, the most in the league.
Naturally, he’s often referred to as the “Czech Shohei Ohtani.”
