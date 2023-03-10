Briton’s Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu both showed remarkable heart to come out on the winning side of tough first round matches at Indian Wells on Thursday.

Murray fired an ace out wide on match point to overcome Argentina’s Tomas Etcheverry 6-7(5) 6-1 6-4 in the latest in a string of impressive comebacks for the ageless Scot.

“I’ve been fighting my hardest. I really want to make the most of these last years that I’ve got,” Murray said on court after the three-hour and 12-minute contest.