Members of the Canadian women’s national soccer team said they felt disrespected after their governing body released details of its proposed collective bargaining agreement (CBA) on Thursday, including private discussions made public with no notice.

The Olympic champions began their protest over pay equity and budget cuts last month, saying Canada soccer had cut training camp days, full camp windows and the number of players and staff invited to camps, among other issues. The sides agreed to an interim agreement over funding last week.

Hours before the players were set to appear at the House of Commons Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage on Thursday, Canada soccer offered details to proposed CBAs that would see both the men and the women paid the same amount for playing a 90-minute match and share equally in competition prize money.