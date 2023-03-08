On Tuesday, former amateur yokozuna Hidetora Hanada was announced as one of four Japanese gridiron players invited to the Canadian Football League combine, set to take place in Edmonton later this month.

Hanada, despite never having played a down of football, will travel to Canada and compete against that country’s top collegiate talent, as well as experienced players from around the globe, for the attention of CFL coaches.

The 21-year-old’s selection — ahead of more accomplished Japanese players — was even more surprising given that his academic status makes him ineligible for the CFL draft until 2024.