The new visa system put in place after Brexit is a contributory factor to Premier League clubs spending record sums on transfer fees as they find it more difficult to sign players at a younger age, the league’s chief executive Richard Masters said on Thursday.

A UEFA report published last month showed the January transfer window was dominated by English clubs who spent a total of €830 million ($878 million) which accounted for 53% of global transfer spending.

English clubs cannot sign Europe-based players under the age of 18, however, with Masters saying that the immigration system “needs a bit of a tweak.”