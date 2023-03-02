  • Dec 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Then-Dolphins head coach Brian Flores reacts while walking on the field before a game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Dec. 19, 2021. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ discrimination lawsuit against the NFL was cleared to move forward by a federal judge in New York on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan said Flores could advance systemic discrimination claims against the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and New York Giants.

However, the claim against his former employer, the Miami Dolphins, and co-plaintiff claims from Ray Horton and Steve Wilks, are being funneled to arbitration. The ruling puts the matter directly into the hands of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who can elect to serve as arbitrator in the case or opt to appoint one.

