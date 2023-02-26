For a fourth successive year, the Canadian Football League has held a combine in Japan to unearth talent ahead of its annual Global Draft.

Twenty players — all but three of whom were age 24 or younger — took part in the first day of the 2023 combine at the Fujitsu Frontiers’ practice facility in Kawasaki on a windy and chilly Saturday.

Although this year’s combine lacked some of the star power seen in past editions, with names such as Taku Lee and Riki Matsui, CFL officials in attendance were impressed with what was on display.