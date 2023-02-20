  • Femke Bol after breaking the world record in the women's indoor 400 meters during the Dutch National Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
Paris – Dutch runner Femke Bol set a new world record in the women’s indoor 400 meters with a time of 49.26 seconds on Sunday to break the previous mark set 41 years ago.

The 22-year-old, competing at the Dutch national championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, bettered the 49.59 Czech runner Jarmila Kratochvilova ran in March 1982.

Bol, a world and Olympic 400-meter hurdles medalist, also set a world best of 36.86 seconds in the rarely-run 300-meter hurdles in Ostrava last year.

