Some of Japan’s best pitchers turned into fans like the rest of us during the second day of Japan’s training camp for the World Baseball Classic.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Sawamura Award winner and Pacific League MVP the past two seasons, watched intently from his seat behind the net in the bullpen in Miyazaki on Saturday morning. Roki Sasaki, perhaps Japan’s most gifted rising star, squatted next to Taisei Ota and recorded everything on his smartphone. Around eight pitchers from the WBC squad trained their eyes on the scene, with Hideo Nomo, a former phenom himself and now a Hall of Famer, watching from a few steps away.

Yu Darvish was at the center of it all pitching in the bullpen, keenly aware of the attention trained on him but focused intently on his task.