  • Chemical producer INEOS is the latest to place a bid for Manchester United as fans continue to urge the unpopular Glazer family to sell the storied club. | REUTERS
    Chemical producer INEOS is the latest to place a bid for Manchester United as fans continue to urge the unpopular Glazer family to sell the storied club. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

The race to buy Manchester United heated up on Saturday, with Jim Ratcliffe’s company INEOS confirming it had bid for the club and a source saying that U.S. hedge fund Elliott Investment Management was also prepared to finance a takeover.

British billionaire Ratcliffe, a lifelong United fan and founder of chemical producer INEOS, has previously openly expressed his interest in buying the Old Trafford club, and INEOS formally entered the bidding process earlier this year.

INEOS said in its statement on Saturday that it would look to implement a fan-centered approach, something that has been largely absent under the current owners, the Glazer family.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW