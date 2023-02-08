Japanese Paralympic legend Shingo Kunieda said Tuesday he was ending his illustrious career satisfied that wheelchair tennis was now “finally seen as a sport” in the eyes of the public.

Kunieda is known as the Roger Federer of wheelchair tennis and won 50 Grand Slam titles and four Paralympic gold medals, including a third singles title at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021.

The 38-year-old, who announced his retirement last month, also spent a total of 582 weeks as the men’s world No. 1.