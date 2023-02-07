As he vies for an MLB roster spot with the Texas Rangers, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo will also be thinking of his former Samurai Japan teammates battling to regain World Baseball Classic supremacy, the 31-year-old infielder said Monday.

Tsutsugo is set to attend the Rangers’ spring training later this month in Arizona, having received an invitation after inking a minor league contract with the club.

If Tsutsugo succeeds in his bid for a major league deal, Texas will become his fourth team since his MLB debut in 2020 with the Tampa Bay Rays, which was followed by stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates.