Sumo’s wait for its 74th yokozuna goes on.

Despite taking home the Emperor’s Cup in the January meet, there will be no white rope in the immediate future for ozeki Takakeisho, as the Yokozuna Deliberation Council on Tuesday decided against recommending him for promotion to sumo’s highest rank.

Using the English phrase “high level” several times to describe the kind of championship that Takakeisho failed to earn, YDC Chairman Masahiko Komura told reporters that although one committee member had informally raised the idea of promotion when chatting before the meeting, there wasn’t any sentiment in that direction generally, so it wasn’t discussed officially.