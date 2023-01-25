  • New Year Grand Sumo Tournament winner ozeki Takakeisho holds an online news conference at his Tokiwayama stable in Tokyo on Monday. | JAPAN SUMO ASSOCIATION / VIA KYODO
Sumo’s wait for its 74th yokozuna goes on.

Despite taking home the Emperor’s Cup in the January meet, there will be no white rope in the immediate future for ozeki Takakeisho, as the Yokozuna Deliberation Council on Tuesday decided against recommending him for promotion to sumo’s highest rank.

Using the English phrase “high level” several times to describe the kind of championship that Takakeisho failed to earn, YDC Chairman Masahiko Komura told reporters that although one committee member had informally raised the idea of promotion when chatting before the meeting, there wasn’t any sentiment in that direction generally, so it wasn’t discussed officially.

