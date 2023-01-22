  • Alex de Minaur celebrates after winning his third-round match against Benjamin Bonzi at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Saturday. | REUTERS
    Alex de Minaur celebrates after winning his third-round match against Benjamin Bonzi at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Saturday. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Melbourne – Home fans at the Australian Open don’t have the temperamental but talented Nick Kyrgios to roar on — but they do have a “Demon.”

With Kyrgios out injured and another popular Australian retired in 2022 champion Ashleigh Barty, Alex de Minaur has emerged as a crowd favorite of the locals.

The 23-year-old, nicknamed “Demon,” is the only Australian left in men’s or women’s singles and will need all the help he can get when he faces nine-time Melbourne Park champion Novak Djokovic in the last 16 on Monday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW