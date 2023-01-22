Melbourne – Home fans at the Australian Open don’t have the temperamental but talented Nick Kyrgios to roar on — but they do have a “Demon.”
With Kyrgios out injured and another popular Australian retired in 2022 champion Ashleigh Barty, Alex de Minaur has emerged as a crowd favorite of the locals.
The 23-year-old, nicknamed “Demon,” is the only Australian left in men’s or women’s singles and will need all the help he can get when he faces nine-time Melbourne Park champion Novak Djokovic in the last 16 on Monday.
