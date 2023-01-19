  • Manchester City posted a Premier League record commercial revenue of €373 million in the 2021-22 season. | AFP-JIJI
  • Reuters

Manchester City have topped the Deloitte Football Money League for the second year in a row as the world’s highest revenue-generating club in the 2021-22 season, in which fans returned to stadiums as COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

Abu Dhabi-owned City generated total revenue of €731 million ($790.65 million), followed by Real Madrid (€714 million) and Liverpool (€702 million).

City’s rivals Manchester United generated €689 million and Paris St Germain made €654 million.

