The NBA returns to Paris on Thursday for the first time in three years amid growing optimism in France that the men’s national team could win Olympic gold on home soil next year.

Tickets to see the Chicago Bulls face the Detroit Pistons at Accor Arena sold out in minutes and the build up to the game has been “crazy in the best possible way,” said George Aivazoglou, the NBA’s head of fan engagement for Europe and the Middle East.

“The French have a phenomenal basketball culture and over the years they have developed great players, great clubs and very good national teams,” said Aivazoglou. “It’s really part of their sport DNA.”