Heading into the home straight of the 2023 New Year Basho, it’s hard to escape a sense of regret over the fact that the two best-performing rikishi in the sport right now won’t meet in the ongoing tournament.

Make no mistake, Takakeisho closing in on promotion to yokozuna is a thrilling storyline in and of itself, and one that — should he make it — will constitute an historic achievement.

Even the big-name retirements and absences, which have robbed the top tier of much of its luster in recent times, don’t nullify the fact that sumo’s makuuchi division remains an elite-level athletic competition.