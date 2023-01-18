A criminal case against two former 21st Century Fox executives and a sports marketing company accused of bribing South American soccer officials to obtain lucrative broadcasting rights was about the corruption of the sport, a prosecutor told a jury in a Brooklyn federal court on Tuesday.
The former Fox executives, Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez, and Buenos Aires-based Full Play Group SA have pleaded not guilty to crimes including wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy.
The charges are part of a long-running corruption probe surrounding soccer’s global governing body FIFA.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.