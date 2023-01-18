  • Criminal charges brought against former Fox executives and a South American sports marketing company are part of a sprawling FIFA corruption probe unveiled in May 2015. | REUTERS
A criminal case against two former 21st Century Fox executives and a sports marketing company accused of bribing South American soccer officials to obtain lucrative broadcasting rights was about the corruption of the sport, a prosecutor told a jury in a Brooklyn federal court on Tuesday.

The former Fox executives, Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez, and Buenos Aires-based Full Play Group SA have pleaded not guilty to crimes including wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

The charges are part of a long-running corruption probe surrounding soccer’s global governing body FIFA.

