    Bills safety Damar Hamlin has met with teammates for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest during a Jan. 3 game.

  • Reuters

Damar Hamlin visited with teammates on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital.

Per an Instagram story posted by Bills linebacker Matt Milano, a smiling Hamlin was seen greeting teammates at the Bills facility in Orchard Park, New York. The scene comes approximately two weeks after the Bills safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.

Hamlin visited his teammates one day ahead of a wild-card game pitting Buffalo (13-3) against the visiting Miami Dolphins (9-8).

