Right-hander Shintaro Fujinami will join the Oakland Athletics in MLB for the 2023 season after an up-and-down career with the Hanshin Tigers.

Fujinami, 28, signed a one-year deal with the A’s, according to a report by ESPN on Wednesday. Fujinami, a three-time All-Star in NPB, was posted by the Tigers in December.

The hard-throwing 197-cm hurler has a fastball that has reached 162 kph (101 mph). He has bounced between the Tigers and the club’s farm system throughout his career.