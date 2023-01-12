Right-hander Shintaro Fujinami will join the Oakland Athletics in MLB for the 2023 season after an up-and-down career with the Hanshin Tigers.
Fujinami, 28, signed a one-year deal with the A’s, according to a report by ESPN on Wednesday. Fujinami, a three-time All-Star in NPB, was posted by the Tigers in December.
The hard-throwing 197-cm hurler has a fastball that has reached 162 kph (101 mph). He has bounced between the Tigers and the club’s farm system throughout his career.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.