  • The Tigers' Shintaro Fujinami pitches against the Swallows during Game 2 of the Central League Climax Series First Stage at Jingu Stadium on Oct. 13, 2022. | KYODO
    The Tigers' Shintaro Fujinami pitches against the Swallows during Game 2 of the Central League Climax Series First Stage at Jingu Stadium on Oct. 13, 2022. | KYODO

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

Right-hander Shintaro Fujinami will join the Oakland Athletics in MLB for the 2023 season after an up-and-down career with the Hanshin Tigers.

Fujinami, 28, signed a one-year deal with the A’s, according to a report by ESPN on Wednesday. Fujinami, a three-time All-Star in NPB, was posted by the Tigers in December.

The hard-throwing 197-cm hurler has a fastball that has reached 162 kph (101 mph). He has bounced between the Tigers and the club’s farm system throughout his career.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW