Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from a Cincinnati hospital one week after suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game and has returned to Buffalo, New York, doctors said on Monday.

Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center (UCMC), where Hamlin spent the last week, said he traveled well by air and will continue to be monitored by a care team in Buffalo.

“As standard with anybody who has gone through what he’s gone through this past week, and certainly after flying on a plane, he’s going to be observed and monitored to ensure that there’s no impact on the flight of his condition or on his lungs.” Dr. William Knight told reporters.