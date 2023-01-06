  • Bills quarterback Josh Allen reacts to the collapse of safety Damar Hamlin during the first quarter in Cincinnati on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was halted Monday when Bills safety Damar Hamlin experienced a cardiac arrest on the field will not be resumed or replayed, the NFL announced Thursday night.

As a result, the Bills and Bengals will have their postseason positions determined based on their winning percentage for a 16-game season rather than the 17-game schedule played by all other NFL teams.

Due to the resulting disparity, the league recommended changes to playoff ramifications that team owners will consider in a special league meeting Friday. Chiefly, the AFC Championship game would be played at a neutral site if the home team for that contest ordinarily would have been settled in part by the result of the canceled game.

