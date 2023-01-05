Paris – Four-time champion Chris Froome’s Israeli team, Israel Premier Tech, and Norway’s Uno-X completed the lineup for this year’s Tour de France after organizers issued wild-card invitations on Wednesday.
The other 20 teams (made up of eight riders apiece) automatically qualified, with the 18 from the WorldTour and the two top-ranked teams in the second tier ProTeams, Belgian outfit Lotto and TotalEnergies from France.
“Sometimes the choice is a tough one, however this time it is not,” race director Christian Prudhomme said.
