Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola believes Erling Haaland is not at his best and can get even better despite the Norwegian becoming the fastest player in Premier League history to reach 20 goals during his side’s 3-1 win at Leeds United on Wednesday.

Haaland continued his incredible scoring prowess with two second-half strikes at Elland Road to reach 20 goals from just 14 appearances — seven games faster than the next quickest player to reach such a goal tally.

The Norway international has scored 26 times in 20 appearances under Guardiola in all competitions — the quickest that any player has reached 25 goals under the City boss with top-flight clubs.