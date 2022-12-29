An Iranian chess player took part in an international tournament in Kazakhstan without a hijab for the second straight day on Wednesday, according to a Reuters journalist present.

Sara Khadem competed at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty without a headscarf, a violation of Iran’s strict dress code for women.

Her action is seen by some as a show of support for the protests that have gripped Iran since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16. Amini died in custody after being arrested by Tehran’s morality police for an alleged breach of the country’s dress code.