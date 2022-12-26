Sydney – More than 100 yachts set sail to start the Sydney-Hobart race on Monday, as favorable winds raised hopes for a record time in one of the world’s most punishing ocean events.
Fans gathered at coastal vantage points and on spectator boats in a sun-splashed Sydney Harbor, which hours earlier had been shrouded in a thick fog that halted all ferry traffic.
The starting cannon fired to release 109 yachts on the 628-nautical mile (1,200-kilometer) blue-water classic.
