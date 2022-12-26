Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown while Green Bay Packers defenders intercepted three passes in the fourth quarter in a 26-20 road win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The triumph lifts the Packers to 7-8, putting them even with Seattle and Detroit and a half-game behind Washington for the final NFC playoff berth.

Green Bay picked off Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa to set up field goals of 28 and 26 yards by Mason Crosby and a final Packers interception by Rasul Douglas in the dying seconds sealed their third victory in a row.